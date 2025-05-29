Astros Star Posts Most Impressive Start Yet Since Return from Injured List
The Houston Astros have been dealing with all manner of issues in their starting rotation in 2025, but the return of veteran righty Lance McCullers Jr. may present an unlikely solution to some of these mounting problems.
The former World Series hero made his triumphant return to the mound on May 4th after essentially missing the previous three seasons while recovering from invasive elbow surgery.
After spending so much time on the shelf, McCullers naturally had some pretty significant rust to knock off. His first couple of appearances were less than stellar, to say the least. He was only able to record one out in his second start of the season, leaving the game after giving up seven first-inning runs.
After overcoming these early hurdles, though, McCullers has slowly returned to his vintage form. He tossed 5.2 solid innings last Thursday and followed that up with his best appearance of the season yet on Wednesday against the Athletics.
McCullers put in his longest start since his return against the A's, throwing six innings of five-hit, three-run ball. He also racked up the strikeouts at a very high clip as well, tying his previous career high in Ks with 12.
It's clear that the Astros are getting everything they could have hoped for and more from the return of their former All-Star, and McCullers is making the most out of every opportunity he gets to help his guys win.
“I felt really good,” McCullers said per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. “I told Joe I was thankful he gave me the opportunity to go back out there. I just wanted to get in the zone and fill it up and force the action there in the sixth. … I gave the boys a chance to win and the offense did their thing there in the seventh.”
McCullers' resurgence couldn't come at a better time for Houston either, as the team just lost stater Ronel Blanco to season-ending Tommy John surgery. Blanco is the third different starter that the Astors have lost to injury this year, so they need all the help they can get on the bump.
They're getting a bunch of help from McCullers, and if he can continue building on his most recent performance, he could also become a shoe-in for this season's AL Comeback Player of the Year.