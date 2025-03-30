Astros Star Prospect Predicted To Play Hero During Upcoming Regular Season
The Houston Astros knew that there were going to be a lot of new faces in their lineup during the 2025 regular season.
Two franchise cornerstones were not returning, with home grown stars Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker both moving on. The talented third baseman departed in free agency, agreeing to a deal with the Boston Red Sox while the star right fielder was traded to the Chicago Cubs.
In the return package from the National League Central contenders, the Astros received their immediate replacement for Bregman. Isaac Paredes would slide right into his spot at the hot corner with immense pressure to replace a multi-time All-Star and World Series champion.
However, the prize of the deal was top prospect Cam Smith.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida State, he possesses incredible upside and was viewed as the long-term replacement for Bregman at third base once he was ready to play in the Major Leagues.
That, at least for now, is no longer in the cards.
Instead, he is the immediate replacement for Tucker in right field.
After starting his journey as an outfielder just a few weeks ago, Smith made the roster out of camp and earned the starting job in right field on Opening Day.
He played only 32 games in the minor leagues after being selected, but a torrid spring training was enough for Houston to deem him ready for a huge jump in competition.
It was hard to blame him after he was one of the stars in the Grapefruit League. Across 43 plate appearances, he had a .342/.419/.711 slash line with four home runs, one triple and 11 RBI.
Smith wasn’t just beating up on minor league pitchers getting their work in for the season who aren’t going to be in the Major Leagues. He was taking established professionals deep, such as Tylor Megill of the New York Mets.
While he still awaits his first regular season home run, he is already making a massive impact on the team three games into the season.
His infectious energy is being fed off of by his teammates as the Astros embark on the dawn of a new era. Smith is going to, hopefully, be on the faces of the franchise for years to come, possessing the talent to be a multi-time All-Star.
It might take a few seasons to fully realize that potential, as he doesn’t have much professional experience as it is.
But, expect him to make an impact throughout the summer. And when the team needs him most, Chandler Rome of The Athetic (subscription required) believes he will show up.
“Top prospect Cam Smith, who seized a corner outfield job over the spring, slugs a go-ahead home run on the final day of the regular season to secure a wild-card berth,” he wrote for Houston’s bold prediction of the campaign.
If the Astros are even in a position to earn a playoff spot at the end of the regular season, Smith is going to be a big reason why.