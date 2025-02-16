Alex Bregman Expresses Gratitude for Houston Astros MVP Teammate

Last question - how difficult was it telling Jose Altuve he wasn’t coming back to the #Astros.

Bregman: “Definitely tough, you build great relationships w/ people in this game. He’s a friend of mine for life & I’ve loved every second I’ve been able to suit up w/ him.” https://t.co/UieJSb7bTx pic.twitter.com/uFUWktbwly