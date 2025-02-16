Alex Bregman Expresses Gratitude for Houston Astros MVP Teammate
The Houston Astros enter Spring Training with a completely different team that led them to seven consecutive years in the ALCS.
Houston traded away Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly earlier this offseason. However, the move that might hurt the Astros the most is not being able to re-sign Alex Bregman.
Bregman signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox right before Spring Training officially started. Houston kind of knew this was coming, but it does not make it hurt any less.
Sunday morning was Bregman's introduction to the Red Sox organization. Although there is excitement for a new opportunity, there is also some sadness as he is leaving some of his oldest teammates.
In his press conference, Bregman expressed his gratitude towards a long time teammate and friend in Jose Altuve.
Bregman was a two-time All-Star with the Astros, and he finished in the Top 5 of MVP voting in both of those years. Additionally, the third baseman has won a Silver Slugger award and he is coming off his first career Gold Glove.
In his nine-year Astros career, the 30-year-old is eighth all-time for Houston in WAR, eighth in OPS, eighth in runs scored, sixth in home runs, ninth in RBI and ninth in total bases. He is no doubt one of the better players to make his way through Minute Maid Park (now known as Daikin Park).
Both Bregman and Altuve played a massive part in the run to those seven American League Championship Series. Altuve was a little bit better at the plate in the playoffs, but the two All-Stars were a big part of Houston's two World Series championships.
Looking towards 2025, the season is going to look a little bit different for both players.
The Red Sox already have an All-Star third baseman in Rafael Devers. But they are missing a solid second baseman to join Trevor Story up the middle. This means Bregman could switch to the right side of the infield.
The LSU product played shortstop in college, so he is more than capable of making the change. Still, it would be a different experience for him.
Altuve, on the other hand, may make a move to the outfield. Houston is trying some different things as they enter a mini rebuild, and Altuve is open to the idea of a position change.
It is going to be different not seeing Altuve and Bregman in the same uniform. But the Astros are forever grateful for everything the third baseman did for the organization.