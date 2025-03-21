Astros Starting Rotation Has Potential to Carry Franchise to Postseason
Opening day looms as the Houston Astros wind down their camp in Palm Beach, Fla. While the MLB season has already started in Japan, the Astros still have a few days left for dress rehearsals.
In the previous installment of the spring review, we covered the offense. In this edition, we take a look at what will lead the Astros in 2025 — the starting pitching staff.
The rotation appears to be set, with Framber Valdez getting the ball in the opener on March 27 when the Astros host the New York Mets and Clay Holmes. Houston boasts a pitching staff rich in potential, featuring five pitchers who will attack hitters with plus stuff and mid-to upper-90s fastballs.
So far this spring, the Astros rank fourth in ERA (4.11), 17th in WHIP (1.45), fourth in batting average against (.240), 30th in walks allowed, and 13th in strikeouts (230).
Framber Valdez
There are some concerns surrounding Valdez. The 31-year-old lefty is set for the season, backed by a proven track record. He has consistently thrown in the mid-90s, topping out at 99 mph. In 10.2 innings pitched this spring, Valdez has allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits, while walking eight and striking out ten. He will need to lead the way for the other talented pitchers.
Hunter Brown
Brown is on the verge of becoming an ace — calling him ace 1B wouldn't be a stretch. He has performed well this spring, earning the No. 2 slot in the rotation. Any team facing Brown and Valdez will face a challenging series. In 8.1 innings this spring, Brown has allowed two earned runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out nine.
Ronel Blanco
The 31-year-old veteran is working through some issues this spring, and his numbers reflect that. However, his most recent start may have been affected by subpar defensive support. After the game, Blanco reiterated he felt good and was ready for the season. If he can replicate his outstanding performance from 2024, he could be more than a solid No. 3 starter.
Spencer Arrighetti
The 25-year-old right-hander is following up his strong finish to 2024 with a solid spring. Like Blanco and Brown, having Arrighetti in the No. 4 slot is a promising sign. However, he has walked 12 batters in 12.1 innings this spring, an issue that needs to be addressed.
Hayden Wesneski
Astros fans may miss Kyle Tucker in the lineup this season, but Wesneski is part of the return from his one-year stint with the Chicago Cubs. Wesneski, labeled the throw-in of the trade, has earned the fifth spot in the rotation thanks to his impressive spring performance. In 9.2 innings pitched, he has struck out 14 batters.
Lance McCullers Jr.
It was encouraging to see McCullers on the mound this past week. He could be a valuable addition to the pitching staff by May. Fortunately, the Astros can afford to be patient with his recovery.
This pitching staff is expected to carry the team in 2025. However, there are concerns regarding the Astros' defense. The experiment of putting Jose Altuve in left field has not gone well, complicating matters since Yordan Alvarez is cemented at designated hitter. So, what to do with Altuve? This situation needs addressing, especially given Cam Smith's need for playing time.
Pitching and defense go hand in hand; it would be a shame to waste the talents of these pitchers due to poor defensive play.