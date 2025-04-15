Astros Stay Put in MLB Power Rankings, Optimism Growing About Star Pitcher's Return
The Houston Astros are off to a slow start to the season in 2025, which isn’t uncommon for the franchise.
For the last five years, the Astros have been notoriously slow starters to begin the year. However, due to the major roster changes this winter, there is a lot more concern about the underwhelming start to the campaign.
This past week was a mediocre one for the franchise. Houston went 3-3 with a series loss to the Seattle Mariners and a series win against the Los Angeles Angels.
One of the main concerns to begin the season was the offense. After losing both Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman this winter, replacing that type of production was always going to be a challenge.
So far, the batting order hasn’t produced nearly as well as it could be, with some proven stars like Yordan Alvarez still struggling.
However, despite the poor offensive performance for the most part, Houston is still right around the .500 mark, which isn’t a bad place to be at this stage.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently kept the Astros in 17th in his most recent MLB Power Rankings, but highlighted the upcoming return of a two-time World Series champion for the franchise.
“A blast from Astros past is just about to return. Lance McCullers Jr., who was originally drafted by the Astros in 2012 (and of course won two World Series with the team), threw four scoreless innings in a rehab start for the Triple-A Space Cowboys on Saturday.”
It has been a long road back for McCullers, who missed each of the last two years because of injury.
The two-time World Series champion is working his way back, and a recent rehab starter for the right-hander was very encouraging.
After missing so much time, Houston is clearly going to be very careful with his comeback.
It’s hard to predict what type of pitcher he is going to be after missing two full seasons, but prior to injury he was very good.
In seven years with the Astros, he has totaled a 49-32 record and 3.48 ERA. While it’s hard to expect him to just come back and start pitching like he never left, he has looked very good in his rehab.
With right-hander Spencer Arrighetti out for a while after a freak injury to his throwing hand, getting McCullers back in the near future could help the rotation.
Even though the Astros are off to a mediocre start, the starting rotation has always figured to be their strength this campaign. If McCullers can come back and be somewhat effective, the unit will only get stronger.