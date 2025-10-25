Astros Top 10 Prospect Has Had Strong Start in Arizona Fall League
The Houston Astros have done an exceptional job over the last 12 months of building up a farm system that was drained after acquiring veterans in trades to extend their contention window.
Now, with plenty of young names to take over the team's reins in the future, they have a lot to look forward to coming up the pipeline. One of the names to watch over the past few seasons has been Anderson Brito, who has already become a big-name prospect in the Astros' minor league ranks.
Since being signed as an international free agent in 2023, he has been on an upward trend when it comes to his future as a professional. That has continued during the Arizona Fall League this year, as the young right-hander has done nothing but impress.
While he still has quite a ways to go before he makes his MLB debut, he is showcasing enough talent to be considered for a promotion early in the 2026 season after spending the entire 2025 campaign with High-A Asheville.
With an ability to get players out at an extraordinary rate despite hit or miss consistency when it comes to strikeouts, he has become a valuable prospect for the team's future.
What Has Brito's Production Looked Like in the Arizona Fall League?
Through two starts in the Arizona Fall League, Brito has pitched 5.2 innings. He's posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.235 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, five walks with only two hits and no home runs allowed.
In some advanced metrics, he ranks among the best names at this showcase circuit, as the 104 overall Stuff+ figure his pitches were given by Thomas Nestico have him sitting at 12th among the pitchers competing in the AFL.
At only 20 years old, he is going to continue to rise through the minor league levels quite quickly if all goes well, and this type of performance at the AFL is a huge boost to his stock heading into 2026.
One of the big keys to his game that has shone through so far is how rare it is to see him allow hard contact. He's only given up five home runs during his entire minor league timeline so far, which consists of 103 innings of work across multiple affiliate teams.
That is something he can hang his hat on as he continues in his career, especially since he has not given up many earned runs with a 2.36 ERA in that span as well.