The Fastest Realistic Path to the Majors for Each Astros Key Prospect

The Houston Astros' farm system has been of concern in recent years, and that uncertainty continues into their upcoming campaign. Last season, 23-year-old Brice Matthews was named the Astros' No. 1 prospect, but this time around, he dropped down to No. 4. Now, Kevin Alvarez claims the top spot.

As much potential as their prospects have, it's simply not enough compared to most of the other ballclubs across the country. Of course, this could change, and doubts can be put to rest, but for now, they remain among the weakest farm systems.

With spring training now underway, prospects are battling it out for spots on the roster. However, most of Houston's top prospects aren't expected to enter the Majors for a couple more years. The talent is there, but they need significant time to develop.

Here, we've analyzed each of the Astros' key prospects and broken down their quickest path to the Major Leagues.

Kevin Alvarez: 2029

Houston Astros cap | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alvarez found his way to the top of Houston's farm system this year, and when looking at his stunning left-handed stroke, which has been compared to that of Kyle Tucker, it's clear why. He's only 18 years old, but he's already impressing the franchise.

During his 2025 campaign in the Dominican Summer League, he slashed .301/.419/.455 with a .874 OPS and two homers through 48 games. Alvarez still has some work to do on defense, and his position isn't fully secure just yet. He's versatile in the outfield, but the way in which he develops will determine where he finds his home.

Xavier Neyens: 2029

Houston Astros cap | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Neyens is the Astros' No. 2 prospect with an ETA of 2029. Poised for a spring breakout, the 19-year-old infielder brings immense plus-plus raw power due to his combined strength and speed at the plate. Expected to play shortstop and in the hot corner, he is expected to provide a defensive boost, as well.

As a first-round draft pick, expectations are quite high for Neyens, but his experience is rather limited compared to others. Right now, it's too early for him to make his debut — doing so could be detrimental to his development.

Ethan Frey: 2028

LSU Tigers designated hitter Ethan Frey | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Houston picked Frey 95th overall out of LSU in the third round of the 2025 MLB draft. While playing in Single-A, he slashed .330/..434/.470 with a .904 OPS and three home runs through 26 games. Per MLB.com, he generated the highest measured bat speed out of the draft picks last year.

Frey comes with elite athleticism and is capable of succeeding at several positions, previously spending time as a designated hitter and catcher. His versatility is a major asset to any ballclub, but the Astros, in particular, will benefit from this once he enters the Majors.

Brice Matthews: 2026

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews | William Liang-Imagn Images

Matthews already made his MLB debut in July 2025, but this year, he's looking to gain more reps at the plate and around the diamond. In Triple-A, he slashed .260/.371/.458 with a .829 OPS and 17 homers through 112 games. Although he recently dropped in the prospect rankings, he is not a player to be underestimated.

Matthews is certainly in the running to land his name on the Opening Day roster, but much of that will depend on how the rest of his spring training plays out. He's earned several opportunities thus far, and it's clear that the franchise has trust in him.

Walker Janek: 2027

Houston Astros infielder Walker Janek | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Janek isn't too far away from entering the big leagues, and he's had some stunning performances in spring training as of late. He was picked 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, but has yet to make his debut in the Majors.

During his latest campaign in the minor leagues, Janek slashed .263/.333/.433 with a .766 OPS and 12 home runs through 92 games. He just needs a little bit more time to develop on offense, but he is equipped with striking skills on defense.