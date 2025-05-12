Astros Top Prospect Dazzles Fans with Historic Performance at Sugar Land
The Houston Astros do not have quite the farm system that many of their rivals have, ranking close to the bottom of the league on most lists.
It was evident after the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs when Cam Smith instantly became the highest rated prospect in the organization that there was not a ton of depth there.
Understandably, Smith has commanded a ton of the attention in terms of Astros prospects after a historic spring training led to him making the Opening Day roster.
However, the No. 2 — and soon-to-be No. 1 — youngster in the organization is starting to prove that he is no slouch either and had an absolutely incredible performance over the weekend that will be written in the history books.
What did Brice Matthews do to Make History?
On Saturday night, 23-year-old 2023 first round selection Brice Matthews hit for the cycle for Triple-A Sugar Land, finishing 4-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBI in just the second cycle in Space Cowboys history.
Matthews made the climb to Triple-A at the end of last season but struggled with the transition over the final 12 games of the year.
In 2025, he has started to come along nicely with a slash line of .220/.366/.366 along with four home runs and 12 RBI, numbers which are not quite where Houston wants them to be but are trending in the right direction.
The former Nebraska Cornhuskers standout is projected to make his Major League debut sometime this season, but it remains to be seen how realistic that actually is.
Matthews plays shortstop and third base, both positions that are obviously occupied along with being able to move Smith back to his natural position of third if there's a need there at some point.
He also has been groomed to potentially play second as well, helping himself out in the versatility department.
When exactly Matthews takes the field is a question, but it seems like between him and Smith, the Astros could have a very special left side of the infield for years to come.
If Matthews keeps having games like he did on Saturday night, Houston is not going to have much of a choice but to give him a shot at the big leagues.