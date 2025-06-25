Astros Veteran Locked in Tight All-Star Voting Battle with Young Star
Over the past decade-plus, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has authored an impeccable Hall of Fame resume.
In 2025, at the age of 35, Altuve is on the verge of making an all-star game for the 10th time in his storied career.
If he is named to the American League's roster, whether by being voted in or being named to the roster later, he would tie legends like Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, Joe Morgan and Yadier Molina in career appearances.
Altuve is not far from making it in the first round of voting, in which two players at each position seal their spots.
Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers is the leading vote-getter among AL second basemen, and the race for second is very close between Altuve and the young Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday.
Can Jose Altuve Track Down Jackson Holliday in MLB All-Star Voting?
As of the latest update to the ballot totals that MLB provided on Monday has Holliday at 806,133 votes compared to Altuve's total of 795,123.
Holliday, 21, is one of the youngest players in the league, and the contrast between the two is stark. Early in Altuve's career, he was division rivals with Jackson's father Matt, then a St. Louis Cardinal, in the NL Central.
Now, Altuve and the younger Holliday are two of the best second basemen in the game.
For MLB.com, writer Thomas Harrigan broke down the five closest races for the final fan-voting spots at each position, and this one is the tightest.
"Not much has gone right for the Orioles this season, but the club can at least take solace in the strides Holliday has made at the plate following a difficult rookie year in 2024," Harrigan wrote. "Altuve got off to a slow start at the plate this season but has heated up lately, hitting .324 with eight homers and a .972 OPS over his past 28 games."
Altuve's hot stretch has him on pace to surpass his home run total from 2024 of 20, and he is well on his way to his 11th consecutive full season with an OPS+ of over 100.
Both players are worthy of all-star consideration, as Holliday has found a new level in his game this season with a .735 OPS.
It's been a bumpy tenure in Baltimore for former Houston assistant general manager Mike Elias, but if he can find his own Altuve type of franchise player in Holliday, that would go a long way toward turning things around.
