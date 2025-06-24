Astros Have Six Top-Five Performers in All-Star Game Voting
The Houston Astros are well represented on the newly updated voting polls for the All-Star Voting.
MLB shows that they have a player in every category and six who have reached the Top 5 for their position.
Phase one of All-Star voting comes to a close at the end of the week. The top two at each position will move onto phase two to determine who the starter will be in the All-Star Game with the exception of outfielders. All positions in the outfield are voted on together, so six of them will advance to phase two.
There might be six in the Top 5, but two Astros sit at third place, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña.
Second basemen Altuve — who has played more outfield this season — currently has the best chance at moving on. He is exactly 11,000 votes behind Baltimore's Jackson Holliday. He has spent his entire career (15 seasons) in an Astros uniform.
His current slash is .269/.326/.428 with 34 RBIs, 12 home runs, and 25 walks. Holliday has a .259 batting average with an on-base and slugging percentage of .308 and .404, all lower than Altuve. Altuve also has six more RBI, four more homers, and 10 additional walks. However, he has to get the votes to move on.
Peña, listed at shortstop, will need a little more help if he wants to make it to phase two. He is approaching 610,000 votes, but that is over 260,000 behind Kansas City Royal Bobby Witt Jr.
While Houston’s designated hitter sits fifth he actually has a better shot at phase two than Peña. Yordan Alvarez is looking to catch New York Yankees star Ben Rice. Nobody is catching the DH from the Baltimore Orioles, Ryan O’Hearn. But Rice is catchable as he is just over 13,000 ahead of third and 80,000 ahead of Alvarez.
It is unlikely any other player from Houston can move onto phase two. Most are needing at least double what they have amassed so far and the voting deadline is creeping up, but anything is possible.
Catcher Yainer Diaz sits at fourth in the voting and two more sit at fifth. First and third baseman Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, respectively, round out the Astros who sit at the Top 5 of the ballot. The last player to make it into the top of the voting is outfielder Jake Meyers.
Houston is one of the best teams in the Majors right now and it is easy to see why. They have solid players at every position which makes them tough to beat.
