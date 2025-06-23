Could Astros Make Play for Key White Sox Outfielder Ahead of Deadline?
The Houston Astros have been upfront about what they are targeting ahead of the deadline.
While starting pitching seems to be a must despite the returns of Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia seemingly imminent in the second half of the season, it's hard to know what they are going to get from that trio after their extended absences.
Adding another arm for their rotation would not be a bad idea.
However, the most discussed addition they have circled is a left-handed bat.
Right now, with Yordan Alvarez on the injured list and his timetable for return unknown, the Astros only have the switch-hitting Victor Caratini as an option off the bench since their top prospect Jacob Melton was placed on the IL shortly after he debuted.
Houston brought Jon Singleton back late on Sunday night, but his performance has been streaky the past couple of seasons, so it's hard predict if he'll have a spot on the roster going forward.
Because of that, the Astros will be scouring the market for a more impactful left-handed hitter, and somebody who could be a new target of theirs is Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
In the midst of a resurgent year with a .239/.299/.440 slash line, eight homers, 29 RBI and an OPS+ that's six points above the league average of 100, the veteran would bring some pop to Houston's lineup from the left side of the plate that they desperately need.
Why would the Astros have interest in Benintendi now?
According to The Athletic (subscription required), the White Sox are willing to offer some cash relief in a potential deal that involves their star outfielder.
Since he is getting paid $17.1 million this season and the next with a $15.1 million price tag for 2027, the prospect of not paying the full amount of his contract could be enough to pique Houston's interest because they are a cash-conscious franchise.
Getting something done on this front could still be a longshot considering Melton seems Major League ready and Cam Smith has looked excellent in right field so far during his rookie campaign, potentially causing the Astros to balk at bringing in a multi-year deal.
However, the fact that Chicago is willing to pay some of his salary makes this much more likely than if they were looking for Houston to pay out the rest of his contract.
