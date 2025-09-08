Astros Veteran Pitcher Has Provided Least Value on Houston's Roster
The Houston Astros have received incredible production from their two aces, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Manager Joe Espada has been able to count on them to give the team a chance to win each time they step on the mound. However, finding consistent production behind them has been a challenge at points this year. Fourteen pitchers in ttoal have started at least one game for the team and the results have been mixed.
One of the players who hasn’t quite met expectations is Lance McCullers Jr. It is easy to see why he would struggle, given the length of time that he was away with the team. Prior to May 4 this year, the last time that he took the mound for the Astros was during the 2022 World Series.
A multitude of injuries have kept him sidelined since. Getting back on the mound in any capacity this year was an impressive feat in itself. However, his lack of production has led to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report naming him the worst bang-for-your-buck player on the roster in 2025.
Lance McCullers Jr. Has Provided Astros With Underwhelming Production
It is hard to argue against that selection. McCullers signed a five-year, $85 million deal on March 21, 2021. At the onset, it looked like he would provide the team with incredible value, signing for well below market value for a pitcher with ace-like qualities. However, the deal has not aged well for Houston.
Being paid $17.7 million this year, the veteran right-hander is taking up 7.7% of the team’s payroll. That is a lot of money to be giving a player who isn’t providing a positive impact on the field. It was expected that time would be needed to knock off rust after missing 2+ seasons, but no one could have foreseen this level of struggle.
McCullers has a 6.97 ERA in 50.1 innings, producing a -1.0 bWAR. His performance necessitated a change in his role. Upon his return from his second injured list stint this year, he was placed in the bullpen. Things have not improved with the move.
He has surrendered a run in both of his relief appearances thus far. In his debut out of the bullpen, McCullers gave up two runs in two innings, surrendering three hits and issuing two walks. In his second appearance, he didn’t even record an out, allowing one run on a hit and walk to lose the game in the 12th inning against the Texas Rangers.
With how he is currently performing, there is a good chance that McCullers will not be part of the team’s playoff roster, should they qualify for the postseason. He has a few weeks to change the minds of the decision makers, but it will take a complete 180-degree turnaround for him to be under consideration, given how much he has struggled to this point.