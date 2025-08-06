Astros Manager Joe Espada Provides Updates on Pitchers, Including Lance McCullers Jr.
The Houston Astros received some excellent news on Wednesday when it was revealed that Spencer Arrighetti will be returning to the mound to start against the Miami Marlins for their game that night.
He has been sidelined since April 5 because of a fractured hand that was suffered in a freak accident while he was throwing the ball in the outfield during batting practice.
Getting him back in the rotation four months later is a huge boost for an Astros team that has been dealing with a ridiculous number of injuries all season.
Arrighetti’s return is a big one for the franchise and it sounds like more help could be on the way soon.
Cristian Javier, who has not pitched in a Major League game since May 21, 2024, but he is right behind Arighetti in his rehab and could rejoin the Astros rotation for the first time in over a year in the next week or so.
Along with the positive updates on those two pitchers, Houston manager Joe Espada offered some updates on the status of other hurlers who are in the minor leagues, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on X.
One interesting nugget is that he has some plans for the recently demoted AJ Blubaugh down the line.
Espada noted that he could fill a role similar to what Ryan Gusto, who was traded to the Miami Marlins as part of the trade package to acquire outfielder Jesus Sanchez.
Gusto filled several roles on the pitching staff as both a starter and relief pitcher, something that Blubaugh could do later down the road this season if the need arises.
The Astros manager also provided a positive update on the status of relief pitcher Shawn Dubin, who last appeared in a Major League game on June 20.
Dealing with a strained right forearm, he is working his way back and is nearing the end of his rehab assignment.
According to Espada, he will be throwing today for the second day in a row at Triple-A. If he handles that and his body responds well, it won’t be too long until he is back with the Big League club.
Prior to his injury, Dubin had been performing incredibly well with a 1.33 ERA across 20.1 innings with 18 strikeouts.
The last bit of information that Espada shared is in regard to starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who has not caught a break with his injuries.
Dealing with a blister on a finger on his right hand, it is the latest of a multitude of ailments he has dealt with.
There is a chance that he will be starting a rehab assignment soon, which would help boslter the team’s depth, which has been shaky, behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.
McCullers returned to Houston for the first time since the 2022 World Series this season, which was a monumental achievement for him. But, he has struggled finding consistency on the mound, which isn’t all too surprising given the length of time he was sidelined for.
