Astros Magic Number Locked in Advance of Huge Series with Rangers
The Houston Astros are done with their 10-game homestand. Now, it’s on to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers.
The Astros’ 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday ended the homestand with Houston (77-64) finishing with a .500 record. The Astros also lost the series with the Yankees. In the ninth inning, Houston had the bases loaded with one out and were unable to get closer, even though the Astros has Carlos Correa at the plate at one point.
Yordan Alvarez and Jesus Sanchez homered for Houston. Alvarez drove in two runs as part of his game. But the Yankees forced starting pitcher Cristian Javier out of the game in the fifth inning, as he allowed six hits and four earned runs. The Yankees also got to reliever Kaleb Ort for four runs late in the game to put things away.
Now, it’s back to American League West action and their magic number to win the division is locked in for the series.
Houston Astros Magic Number
After Thursday’s game, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL Wet remained at 19. Houston could have trimmed it to 18 with a victory. But the Astros will enter the series sitting on 19. That magic number is the number of Astros wins and Mariners losses that are needed for Houston to clinch the division. The Mariners are the second-place team in the division, 3.5 games back.
Texas enters the series five games back of Houston. But, because it’s a head-to-head three-game series, the Rangers could dig deep into the Astros’ lead in the division, depending on how things go. With a sweep, the Rangers could cut Houston’s lead to two games and, perhaps, help the Mariners, too.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros starting on Friday.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 17
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 19
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 21
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 4)
Houston Astros: 76-64 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 73-67 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-69 (5.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (22 games): Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (21 games): Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.