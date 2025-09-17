Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez "Out For a While” After Exiting Monday’s Game
The Houston Astros are fighting for their lives in the American League playoff race. After surrendering the division lead to the Seattle Mariners, they are now in second place as they face off against the Texas Rangers in the most important series of the year.
They took game one with the help of rookie Zach Cole's three RBI as he gets off to a blazing hot start to his career. Getting a game on the Rangers was an important task, especially considering the devastating blow that the Astros suffered.
After scoring a run in the first inning, Yordan Alvarez left the game with what was later classified as a left ankle sprain. There wasn't any news to come out of yesterday, but manager Joe Espada told reporters that Alvarez would be "out for a while."
Alvarez's Timetable to Return Unknown
Espada described the injury as "pretty significant" on Tuesday, but refused to give an answer on any specifics.
"Did you just hear what I said? This is going to take some time. Listen, one day at a time. I'm not going to give you days, weeks, what we're going to do next," the manager said after asking if he would go on the injured list, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.
It appears that Alvarez will stay on the active roster, for now, at least. However despite what Espada said, if it's significant, he will almost definitley hit the injured list. Leaving what would essentially be an empty roster spot by keeping him active doesn't seem like something Houston would do when they are scratching and clawing to make sure they make the postseason.
This injury could not come at a worse time for Alvarez and Houston. Since returning from the IL, Alvarez has slashed .369/.462/.569 with three homers and 10 RBI. He's been one of the hottest hitters in baseball, and no matter how it's spun, it's going to set the offense back a bit.
The Astros have depth in the outfield to work worth in order to split time between left field and DH in Alvarez's absence, but he is one of those players that can't be fully replaced.
Unfortunately they have experience playing without him this year, so it will be some combination of Jose Altuve, Zach Cole, Jake Meyers and a platoon of Jesus Sanchez and Cam Smith.
The road ahead just got tougher for Houston, but there is still plenty of playoff experience left on this team. They might be down, but they are not out.