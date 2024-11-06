Boston Red Sox Considered Real Threats To Poach Houston Astros Ace in Free Agency
When the Houston Astros traded for left-hander Yusei Kikuchi at the deadline, it was considered one of the worst moves of the year.
Kikuchi threw the baseball at a high level during his time with the Astros, perhaps the best of his entire career. In fact, some have expected his performance to get him paid handsomely this winter.
From Houston's perspective, with the prospects they moved in that deal, the wise decision would be to bring him back. However, if he's looking at a decently sized contract, taking a risk with that might not be the best idea.
Not only is the Japanese native already 33 years old, but he's also a 4.57-ERA type of guy. During his career, which he debuted in 2019, Kikuchi has never been a 2.70 ERA arm like he was with the Astros.
Sometimes, guys figure it out when they go to a new team. Houston clearly unlocked something in him, and from his viewpoint, he might be interested in a return because of that.
However, given Dana Brown's comments highlighting that he doesn't expect him to be back, it wouldn't be surprising to watch Kikuchi play for a different team in 2025.
It's unfortunate that the trade ultimately didn't work out, but it was the right idea, considering how well he pitched. Nobody would be complaining if they had won the World Series.
Instead, it doesn't look as good as it could've been.
Among the teams that could be interested in his services included the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are expected to be among the top spenders in Major League Baseball this winter as they look to revive their franchise and get back to the top in the American League.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked the two during the weekend, highlighting how he improved his stock during his short stint with the Astros.
"The Astros paid a hefty price for Kikuchi at the Trade Deadline, a somewhat surprising development given his 4.75 ERA over 22 starts for Toronto. But the veteran lefty was stellar for Houston, going 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts, thrusting him back into the second level of free-agent starters."
Boston would also be taking a risk in signing him, but they're in a position where they almost have to. Unless they land some of the top pitchers on the market, which is a real possibility, Kikuchi seems to be in that next tier.
Most arms in that tier have concerns, so they'd have to hope it works out.