Brand New First Base Option for Houston Astros Hits the Market
The Houston Astros are in the market for roster upgrades.
Starting pitching seems to be at the top of Dana Brown's wish list considering he has flat out stated they are looking for an arm to come in and join this rotation for the back half of the season and into the playoffs.
There are plenty of options they can turn to with selling teams starting to unload their trade chips.
As other contenders around Major League Baseball have begun to bolster their roster, the Astros have sat idle, analyzing the market before pulling the trigger on a potential deal.
Multiple pitchers have been connected to Houston as potential targets they can pursue before the deadline passes, but without a strong farm system to land some of the bigger names available, they could have some limitations in what they are able to accomplish.
When factoring in they would preferably like to bring in another option at first base as well, Brown will have his work cut out for him.
This was evident by the Chicago Cubs making a shocking deal to acquire third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays in a move that removed an impact player from the market. Without him available, the price for others who might be traded only increases.
However, the Astros could take advantage of some shocking news that was reported.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Miami Marlins placed Josh Bell on waivers, giving Houston an opportunity to sign the former All-Star to a deal without having to give up prospect capital.
Like he states, it would be an expensive addition for owner Jim Crane.
After going over the luxury tax for only the second time since he's taken control of the team, it's unclear how much money he is willing to spend, especially after the early part of the offseason indicated he wanted to stay under that level despite the clear need for free agent additions.
Ultimately, Crane decided to give the green light for his front office to sign Josh Hader to the most lucrative contract for a closer in MLB history, making the financial conversation a moot point at the time.
But with the team now being buyers, money has returned to the spotlight.
Shelling out that much cash to Bell is a tough decision to make considering he's having a down year with a slash line of .239/.303/.396, 14 homers and 49 RBI entering Sunday. The slugger will also hit free agency after the season, so he doesn't give them anything for the future.
Still, he would fit what they are looking for at first base.
Being a switch-hitter, Bell can be platooned with Jon Singleton while giving them some extra pop with his home run ability. He's also heating up at the right time, hitting .316 with six homers and 12 RBI in his last 15 games.
If the Astros don't want to pay the amount of money to claim him off waivers, they could try and put together a trade where the Marlins take on some salary and they don't have to give up one of their top prospects.