Can Houston Astros Overcome Fatal Flaw and Bounce Back in Wild Card Round?
The Houston Astros are coming into the 2024 MLB playoffs with a lot of momentum.
They experienced a massive turnaround in the season, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the American League West in June to eventually take home the title. Given how much postseason success they have had in recent years, they have an experienced edge over every team.
There may not be a team that possesses a larger experience edge than the Detroit Tigers. Their Wild Card Round opponents defied all the odds to make it this far, but there are individual players on the Astros’ roster who have more playoff experience than their entire team.
Of course, where the Tigers matchup is in the dugout, where they are led by manager A.J. Hinch. The same manager who managed Houston for five seasons, leading them to the first three of their seven ALCS appearances.
You know that he is going to have Detroit ready to play, and the Astros learned that the hard way in Game 1.
They fell in the opener 3-1, as their lineup was shut down for eight innings by Tarik Skubal, Will Vest and Tyler Holton. They threatened in the bottom of the ninth against Jason Foley, but Beau Brieske came in and closed it out.
Jason Heyward ended the game with a hard line drive that was hit right at first baseman Spencer Torkelson with runners on second and third.
It was a brutal start to the playoffs for Houston, despite the fatal flaw that Andy McCullough of The Athletic shared not hurting them.
“The Astros are not inevitable, but they are pretty darn likely. Even after a sluggish start to 2024, the group rallied to capture the American League West. The team has reached the ALCS in seven consecutive seasons and the gang is still here. Most of the protagonists are characters from postseasons past. Josh Hader is in the bullpen now and the rotation features a new cast but some of the championship core remains: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez. And, of course, Alvarez, who has been a nightmare for opposing pitchers since his debut in 2019. Alvarez tends to show up in October, which renders his recent knee sprain problematic for Houston. Alvarez is unlikely to miss any games. But if he cannot produce at his usual level, the offense will miss him.”
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a leadoff double off Foley to start the rally in the bottom of the ninth. But, it was pretty clear he was not 100 percent healthy as he didn’t run too well.
Evidently, the issue didn’t lie with Alvarez; it was with his teammates. Three of their seven hits came in the bottom of the ninth inning. Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena and Victor Caratini all left multiple men on base.
Heyward left three runners on base as well despite coming in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.
Alvarez looks capable of performing at his normal level despite a balky knee, but it won’t matter if his teammates cannot answer the call as well.