Astros Sign Veteran Reliever Enyel De Los Santos to Major League Contract
The Houston Astros have made a move to shake some things up in the bullpen.
As first reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the team has signed veteran right-hander Enyel De Los Santos to a Major League contract, and he is set to join the team tomorrow for their series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.
In corresponding moves to make room on both the 40-man and 26-man rosters, right-hander Nick Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land and Luis Contreras was designated for assignment.
How Has De Los Santos Performed This Season?
De Los Santos was designated for assignment at the end of July by the Atlanta Braves after a season that has seen some mixed results. He had a 4.53 ERA and 1.305 WHIP with 38 strikeouts and 18 walks in 43.2 innings pitched.
He has spent time with seven big league organizations prior to being signed by Houston, notably three of which came during the 2024 season.
Across stints with the San Diego Padres, Yankees and Chicago White Sox last year, De Los Santos compiled a 5.20 ERA and 1.406 WHIP with 66 strikeouts across 64 innings.
Overall, he has made 272 big league appearances over the course of seven seasons since 2018 and during that period has an ERA of 4.47, a WHIP of 1.318 with 299 strikeouts in 292 innings. Boasting an overall record of 17-9, De Los Santos has collected three saves as well.
Hernandez has made five appearances for the Astros this year and has a 5.40 ERA and 1.950 WHIP, collecting seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
He has been dominant in Triple-A though with a 1.70 ERA, 0.973 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 37 innings, and will likely be back with the Astros at some point this season, especially if he keeps that production up.
Contreras on the other hand has made nine appearances and struggled mightily en route to a 6.75 ERA and 1.583 WHIP with unspectacular numbers in Triple-A.
Adding De Los Santos gives the bullpen for Houston another veteran option who can help to settle things down late in games.
Collectively as a unit, the Astros have a 3.34 bullpen ERA, good enough to rank No. 3 in all of baseball.
The hope now will be that De Los Santos can add to that strength and make the group even better as they prepare to head down the stretch.
