Could Astros Be 'Closely Monitoring' Availability of Oft-Connected Rockies Star?
The Houston Astros are going to be an interesting team to monitor in the summer.
As perennial contenders in the American League, they have rarely sold off pieces before the deadline during their dynastic run that began in 2017. And even though they have some impending free agents coming after the season, the aggressive mentality that this organization has doesn't seem like it will leave any time soon.
However, there is a new front office in charge.
Dana Brown was hired to be the general manager in part because of his scouting background, with the hope that he would lead a rejuvenation of their farm system that has become depleted over the years.
The Astros already changed their ethos a bit this past offseason when they shipped Kyle Tucker out before his contract expired, and speculation is starting to begin that the same could happen for Framber Valdez.
But, until that actually occurs, it's hard to imagine Houston won't do what it takes to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline since they are competing in an AL West division that is more than winnable.
Who they might go after is hard to gauge right now.
Since Hayden Wesneski is set to undergo Tommy John surgery that will end his 2025 campaign, starting pitching could be a priority. Same with a left-handed bench bat since Yordan Alvarez is the only everyday starter who hits from that side of the plate.
With a need for infield help, too, the Astros could get aggressive and finally go after a player who has been linked to them throughout the last few years.
Are Houston Astros Interested in Ryan McMahon?
The Colorado Rockies veteran third baseman has been someone floated as a potential target of Houston's for a while now despite Alex Bregman being on the roster.
Now that Bregman is no longer with the team and the Astros need some infield help, this could potentially be the perfect time for them to strike.
And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, teams around the league are keeping an eye on Ryan McMahon's situation to see if he'll be made available before the deadline.
"Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon in case he's traded this summer," the insider wrote.
While Houston wasn't explicitly named here, they could be one of those "several" that are monitoring.
The addition of someone like McMahon would be an interesting one when it comes to how he might produce from an offensive standpoint since he's spent his entire nine-year career in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.
Daikin Park isn't a place where offensive numbers go to die by any means, but Christian Walker seems to have had a hard time adjusting after leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks, so that might be something the Astros need to consider.
However, McMahon is also an elite defender, and if that allows Houston to move Isaac Paredes over to second base, the profile of this team becomes that much better.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
With trade speculation starting to swirl, the Astros could potentially make another splash before the deadline to position themselves for playoff run.