Rival Evaluator Throws Cold Water on Houston Astros Trade Rumors at Winter Meetings
The Houston Astros are a team people are keeping a very close eye on during the Winter Meetings, as they have been involved in a lot of rumors.
Their biggest storyline is what will happen with third baseman Alex Bregman.
He is garnering plenty of attention in the free agency market, and with Juan Soto agreeing to a megadeal with the New York Mets, he is one of the players teams who missed out on the star outfielder could pivot to bringing in.
The Astros have a history of allowing their homegrown players to, not only hit the open market, but depart. Carlos Correa and George Springer are two names that come to mind. Gerrit Cole wasn’t homegrown, but it was another example of them allowing established players to leave.
That is part of the reason that the other headlines Houston has been garnering are hard to believe in the opinion of one rival evaluator.
Part of the organization's philosophy is that they will listen to trade offers on any player on the roster. There is no harm in taking a phone call and seeing where preliminary talks go, as something could develop.
Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker are two of the names that have popped up in trade rumors. Both are key contributors to the team’s success and are set to hit free agency next offseason.
Unloading either player at this point would recoup a massive amount of value for the franchise. Both produce at a very high level, but if the team has any plans to contend in 2025, they are part of the equation.
That is why one evaluator who spoke to Buster Olney of ESPN isn’t buying the trade rumors at the Winter Meetings.
"And they're trying to win (in 2025)," they said. "I have a hard time seeing them trade Tucker or Framber (Valdez)."
It will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold over the coming days at the Winter Meetings. If the Astros are unable to strike a deal with Bregman, maybe their philosophy and thought process with Valdez and Tucker will change.
Alas, the franchise is going on Year 10 of being in win-now mode.
Bregman’s departure would certainly hurt, but this doesn’t seem like a front office ready to throw in the towel on contending.
As long as winning remains their No. 1 goal, it is hard to imagine Valdez or Tucker seriously being made available.
They would have to truly be blown away by an offer they cannot refuse.