Dana Brown Says 'Team Understands' Offer They Made To Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros are certainly going to look different than they have throughout their dynastic run.
While they've had players come in and out during this seven-year stretch, it's going to be strange to not see Alex Bregman man the hot corner or Kyle Tucker patrolling right field.
Their star third baseman is still a free agent and can still technically re-sign with the Astros, but their decision to trade Tucker for a package that involved two third basemen put the writing on the wall that this front office was going in a different direction.
That was all but confirmed when they signed Christian Walker to a lucrative contract.
As a result, Bregman will be playing elsewhere, something that drew the ire of his agent.
Houston fans might be wondering how the clubhouse is going to respond now that another cornerstone has left the organization.
General manager Dana Brown doesn't think there will be any negative feelings towards what happened after the Astros offered him a contract that was way less than he is looking to receive this winter.
"I think the team understands that we made him a competitive offer. I really think the guys understand that. I think the guys in that clubhouse understand that, look, this is a business as well. We worked to be competitive," he said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Houston reportedly extended an offer that was roughly $50 million shy of the $200 million he's searching for, and while every player in Major League Baseball understands it's a business, lowballing one of the best players in franchise history certainly doesn't look great.
But, it's not like the Astros just sat back and did nothing.
Brown was able to go out and add players who will help them be competitive in 2025 and beyond, something the players should certainly appreciate even if the organization won't pay someone the caliber of Bregman.
"We owe it to the team to pursue other options when things stall. We feel like we're still a really good team with these additions this offseason," the executive added.
Only time will tell how they perform.