Despite Criticism, Houston Astros GM Can Feel Vindicated After Phenomenal Trade
There was a moment in time when the dynasty that the Houston Astros have built over the last eight years was about to come crashing down.
They sat behind in both the divisional and wild card standings. Their superstar slugger, Kyle Tucker, was injured with scant a timetable for return. And they just couldn't get anything going.
Then the MLB trade deadline approached and general manager Dana Brown pulled off a highly criticized trade that sent multiple of the team's top prospects, including fan-favorite Joey Loperfido, for veteran starter Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays.
In 766 career innings, Kikuchi has amassed a 4.67 ERA with a 1.368 WHIP, not exactly eye-popping or ace level, so the high price tag that Brown paid was highly talked about. Especially as better picthers on paper went for far less at the same deadline.
But Brown clearly knew something others didn't, or at least that appears the case as he can now feel vindicated as Kikuchi has produced a 2.70 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched with the team. And since his arrival, Houston has absolutely steamrolled their opponents as they have won nine of their last ten and hold a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the American League West lead.
Despite slow starts the last few years, Brown has a done a phenomenal job at positioning the Astros late in the season to make a run at another World Series. Every year Houston loses what many think to be an irreplaceable cog in the system only for someone to step up, perform and put the Astros in the thick of the race.
Then Brown does his magic at the deadline and all of a sudden they are World Series contenders.
And Brown has done it again in 2024.
Vindication must feel nice.