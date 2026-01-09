Yankees Claim Former Astros Reliever Kaleb Ort Off Waivers

Kaleb Ort, former middle relief for the Houston Astros, was designated for assignment last week due to the recent signing of starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai from Japan. Up until Imai's introduction, the Astros' 40-man roster had been full. Ort was the one to go to make room for him.

Days went by, and the New York Yankees, in need of bullpen help, claimed the 33-year-old off waivers on Friday, January 9th.

Ort's Time With Houston

Ort spent the last two seasons with the Astros, compiling a 4.08 ERA in 71 games, pitching 70.2 innings. His last few months with Houston were rather stellar, posting a 2.79 in July and a 2.25 in August. After three relief appearances in September, Ort injured his elbow, going on the IL for the rest of the season with elbow inflammation.

Ort's limited success with Houston indicated his .213 AVG against hitters, with a .188 AVG against righties last season. Lefties fared better against the right-hander, hitting .254 against him.

His departure from Houston isn't a huge blow to the bullpen. The Astros have much better arms at their disposal, namely Bennett Sousa, Steven Okert, Bryan King, AJ Blubaugh, and Bryan Abreu.

It's ironic how the last team he pitched against turns out to be his next destination. The Yankees' acquisition of Ort solidifies another possible weapon that can be used in a pinch for righties. Their bullpen last year will be much different than this upcoming season.

Former Yankees top end of the bullpen in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver took their talents to the other side of New York City to play for the Mets. In need of replacing their spots, David Bednar will likely assume the closing duties, along with Camilo Duval as the setup man. Ort can fill in as middle relief if he contributes well in the Bronx.

