Did Astros Add Any Potential Future Impact Players on Day 2 of of MLB Draft?
While the Houston Astros were more limited in opportunities than most teams in the MLB draft, they managed to add some solid prospects on Day 2.
The Astros had the fourth-lowest bonus pool in baseball with $7.18 million at their disposal, and they lost their second-round selection after signing Christian Walker.
While the mid- to later-round selections aren’t projected to be immediate starters, and it's unknown if they will ever reach the Majors, those prospect build depth and create a foundation in a team’s farm system.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released his analysis of the AL West’s draft classes and focused on Houston’s fourth through ninth-round picks.
He believes those players -- particularly the trio of Southern Miss second baseman Nick Monistere, Wichita State right-hander Nick Potter and Delaware high school catcher Jase Mitchell -- are promising prospects to watch.
The Astros drafted Nick Monistere No. 126 overall in the fourth round.
Monistere slashed .323/.410/.623 with a 1.033 OPS, 21 home runs, 12 doubles, 72 RBI and seven stolen bases.
The second baseman’s 72 RBI total was the highest by a Golden Eagle since 2021. He led the Sun Belt Conference in both home runs and RBI and ranked No. 14 and No. 26 in the nation in those respective categories.
According to Law, the power hitter has one of the best hard-contact rates in Division I through his 2025 campaign, and his versatility could help him find a way onto the field.
“He moved from primarily playing the outfield in previous years to playing second full-time this year and took to it well, as he’s a strong athlete who could probably handle super-utility duty,” Law wrote.
Houston selected Nick Potter No. 156 overall in the fifth round.
Potter posted a 3.34 ERA with 33 strikeouts to 17 walks in 29.2 innings pitched in his 2025 campaign for Wichita State.
He was a one-inning reliever for the Shockers in his only season with them and walked 12.9% of batters he faced. The righty transferred from Crowder College, where he recorded a 25% strikeout rate.
“Potter is a true reliever who’s 94-98, up to 100, with riding life on the pitch, throwing it three-quarters of the time. His slider looks like it should be plus but played more like a grade-55 pitch this spring,” Law wrote.
The Astros took their second high school player of the draft in prep catcher Jase Mitchell, selected No. 216 overall in the seventh round.
Mitchell is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound physical catcher and lefty hitter who carries a 55 power grade.
While Law knocks him for his hit tool not being as developed as the rest of his game, partially due to weak competition, he sees sticking potential in the prospect.
“He’s got above-average power and a swing that pulls the ball in the air, with projection left to his frame and the potential at least to stick behind the plate,” Law wrote.
Houston's scouting director, Cam Pendino, provided a very promising quote about Mitchell to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
“High school catchers are a risky demographic normally, and if we’re going to take a high school catcher, you’ve got to check the boxes—intangibly, defensively, and offensively,” Pendino said. “He checks all of the boxes.”
Mitchell in particular will be an intriguing prospect to watch develop in the farm system.
