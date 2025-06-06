Astros New Ace Predicted To Make First All-Star Team This Season
After a bit of a sluggish start to the season, the Houston Astros are now red-hot and looking like a contender once again in the American League.
Due to the roster undergoing a ton of change over the winter, there was reason to believe the Astros might be a team that could be heading into a bit of a retooling or rebuild.
However, even though some of their talented veterans like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve are struggling, the team has found ways to win.
With some of the youngsters in the lineup stepping up, the offense has done well enough as of late to support what has been a very impressive pitching staff. The rotation for Houston has had to deal with injuries, but the bullpen has more than made up for that, being one of the best in the league.
While the pitching staff has been very good, it has been one pitcher in particular who has shined, proving that he is the new ace for the Astros.
Will Hunter Brown Be a First-Time All-Star This Summer?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Hunter Brown will be making his first All-Star team this summer.
“Brown has surpassed Framber Valdez as the ace of the Astros. He has a 1.83 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 12 starts. He has been worth 2.9 WAR, third-most among pitchers. Opponents are hitting .084 against his four-seam fastball.”
After a really strong second half of the campaign, Brown started to emerge as a pitcher people were keeping their eyes on.
The young right-hander was key in Houston turning things around after a sluggish start last year.
In 2024, he totaled an 11-9 record and a 3.49 ERA in 31 starts. It was a significant step in the right direction for the 26-year-old, who was flashing the potential to be an ace.
Well, that time has come based on how 2025 has started.
Despite Framber Valdez still pitching at a high level, it has clearly been Brown who is the new ace of the rotation.
This season, Brown has emerged as a candidate for the AL Cy Young, too, totaling an 8-3 record and 1.83 ERA.
Based on the strong start to the campaign, a trip to the Midsummer Classic seems like almost a certainty, and he could be in consideration to start for the AL.
This would be his first All-Star appearance, but the young ace of Houston is very deserving of getting the nomination.