Embattled Astros Veteran Has Horrid First Home Start in Almost Three Years

The Houston Astros starting pitcher got rocked by the Cincinnati Reds in his first game back home since returning from injury.

Dylan Sanders

May 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) reacts after a play during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Daikin Park.
May 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) reacts after a play during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Hopes were high as Houston Astros starting pitcher took the home mound for the first time since October of 2022, but they were quickly dashed as he left after getting just one out.

The Cincinnati Reds jumped on him quickly as McCullers walked the first batter, hit the second and then gave up a home run to superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

All in all, the 31-year-old walked three batters and gave up three hits as seven earned runs were scored. He got just one out before getting pulled for Logan VanWey.

VanWey didn't have a great start either has he gave up three more runs as the Reds got off to a 10-0 start in the first frame. It was a brutal start for an Astros team that is starting to find some momentum after winning their last two games. It led to the second-worst inning in team history.

It's a bit heartbreaking for McCullers as he has worked hard to get back into the lineup and even had a solid start is his first game back against the Chicago White Sox last weekend.

His ERA has jumped up to 15.75 on the year and his spot in the rotation can't be assumed to be safe.

Even last week, it was a scoreless outing but he allowed six baserunners in 3.2 innings of work.

He had a 2.84 ERA over 12.2 innings during his rehab stints in the minors with a 1.263 WHIP and 11.4 K/9. Perhaps he can turn thigns back around, but he still has some work to do to return to his pre-injury form.

