Houston Astros Counting on Returning Veteran To Spark Team's Rotation
The Houston Astros received a blast from the past over the weekend in their series finale against the Chicago White Sox.
For the first time since the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Lance McCullers Jr. was pitching on a Major League mound. He has been dealing with injuries since that point, but was able to get over the hurdle and rejoin the rotation.
Things went about as well as he or the team could have hoped for, firing 3.2 shutout innings in his 2025 debut.
McCullers allowed three hits, three walks and hit one batter, but was able to work around the base runners while striking out four.
There are a lot of needs on the roster currently, especially with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez heading to the injured list and several veterans struggling in the lineup.
The return of the former ace is something that could provide the team with a spark, with Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) selecting McCullers' return from the IL as the most impactful in-season move to date.
“The Astros need more than a starting pitcher, but they’ll happily take any help they can get. We’ll see if the McCurve still has that golden arch to it,” he wrote.
After Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi departed in free agency, there were some question marks about the rotation.
Hunter Brown has ascended to becoming an ace and Hayden Wesneski has more than held his own. The team knows what to expect from Framber Valdez, but the regression of Ronel Blanco and injury to Spencer Arrighetti put them in a real bind.
With Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier without timetables to return, McCullers being back in the mix is huge for the team.
If he can get anywhere close to the form he showed prior to the injuries piling up, a major question mark for Houston could quickly turn into a strength for the team.
Just being able to pencil him in for starts again will provide the Astros with a much-needed boost.