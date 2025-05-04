Lance McCullers Jr. Prepares for Season Debut as Houston Astros Option Reliever
The Houston Astros wasted no time after Saturday’s win over the Chicago White Sox to pave the way for Lance McCullers Jr.’s first start since the 2022 World Series.
After the 8-3 victory, the Astros optioned reliever Logan VanWey to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for McCullers. The VanWey option was official on the Astros’ transactions page.
The move didn’t activate McCullers for the game, but it paved the way for the Astros do to without needing to make an additional move on Sunday, as the game is set for 1:10 p.m. central.
VanWey did solid work for Houston during his time with the team. He made six relief appearances, and while he didn’t factor in a decision, he had a 1.35 ERA. In 6.2 innings he gave up two runs (one earned), 11 hits, one home run and one walk. He also struck out two. Batters did hit .379 against him. He pitched in Saturday’s game.
He made his Major League debut on April 7. He played his college baseball with Division II Missouri Southern. In 2022 he played for the Glacier Range Riders of the independent Pioneer League and later signed with the Astros as an undrafted free agent that year.
In the minor leagues he had a career record of 12-3 with a 3.25 ERA, with 184 strikeouts and 75 walks in 133 innings.
McCullers, at one time one of the best pitchers in the Astros’ rotation, will pitch for the first time since the 2022 World Series. He hasn’t started a regular season game since Oct. 3, 2022.
In 2023 spring training he was shut down after he suffered a muscle strain in his right arm. That eventually led to the flexor tendon surgery, which ended his 2023 season. Surgeons also removed some bone spurs from the elbow. McCullers said the surgery was a complete flexor tendon replacement, as opposed to a repair.
Last year McCullers had a setback during his throwing program and the Astros had to rule him out for the season, even as they were hoping he could pitch for them in September.
He stayed behind in West Palm Beach, Fla., after spring training ended to continue his build-up and made several rehab starts before the Astros decided to start McCullers on Sunday.
Houston drafted McCullers in the first round in 2012 after he was named the National Gatorade Player of the Year at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla.
He made his MLB debut in 2015 and quickly became a fixture in the Astros’ rotation, as he helped them win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022. In 2017 he was named to the American League All-Star team and finished 7-4 with a 4.25 ERA.
The following season he went 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA, followed by missing all of 2019 due to elbow surgery. He had his best season in 2021, going 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts. He finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting.