Former Astros First-Round Pick Gets Signed by National League Powerhouse
The Houston Astros are trying to find their next wave of talent in the upcoming drafts.
That's one of the reasons why Dana Brown was hired to be the general manager of this team, since his scouting background should led to a revival of the Astros' farm system that became barren during their dynastic run this past decade.
What Brown does in the upcoming drafts will be interesting to see, but a former first-round pick of Houston is now back in the headlines after finding a new home.
According to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, Seth Beers has signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Beers was taken 28th overall in the 2018 draft by the Astros after the slugger had a standout career at Clemson, becoming the first freshman to ever win the Dick Howser Trophy for the national college player of the year.
During the early part of the his tenure, he looked like a future star. But instead of adding him to the mix during their chase for championships, Houston decided to trade him as a featured part of the Zack Greinke deal in 2019.
He made his Major League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021, getting into five games towards the end of that campaign before he dislocated his shoulder.
Beers made the Opening Day roster in 2022 and hit a walk-off three-run homer on Opening Day that made it seem like he was going to live up to his draft hype. However, he struggled after that and was later optioned to the minors and didn't appear in a Major League game in 2023.
The first baseman was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 Rule 5 draft, but after not getting called up to the Majors by them, he elected free agency after the 2024 season.
The market wasn't robust for Beers this past winter, and he was forced to play for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball to start the year.
Now, he's getting a new opportunity with the Phillies, albeit at the Double-A level to begin with.
It will be interesting to see how Beers performs and if the former Astros first-round pick can make it back to The Show.