Former Astros Promising Utility Man Re-Signs With American League Team
A former Houston Astros promising utility man has inked a contract with an American League team.
As first reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, Cooper Hummel has signed a Major League deal with the Baltimore Orioles after electing free agency following a deal with them earlier this week.
Hummel signed with the Orioles last weekend but was designated for assignment a day later and rejected going back to the minor leagues, making him a free agent once again.
Initially, he had opted out of his minor league deal with the New York Yankees, but now he lands with a big league club and should have solid playing opportunity.
Hummel played just six games for the Astros last season and went hitless, but he looked like an entirely different player this spring.
Over 17 games, he had slashed .316/.435/.447 and looked to have all the makings of someone who could be on an MLB roster.
Instead, Houston essentially chose rookie sensation Cam Smith over Hummel, and he wound up with the Yankees before hitting the open market once again.
It's not to say the Astros did not make the right decision with Smith over Hummel, however, he will certainly be out to prove to Houston they should have found a spot for him on their roster.
With promising numbers over a long nine-year minor league career and coming off a strong camp, Hummel is going to try to stick around with an MLB club after it has not worked out through the first 82 games of his career.
The Astros don't face Baltimore until the middle of August, but if Hummel can stick around until then, it will be a story worth monitoring.