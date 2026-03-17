Where Astros’ Cam Smith Ranks Among MLB’s Starting Right Fielders

The Houston Astros go into this season with some serious business to take care of. After being eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2016, this offseason has been filled with questions surrounding the future of the franchise.

Houston still has the stars who won a World Series championship not too long ago, and a handful of younger players looking to make a statement within the organization. One young star who rose to the occasion last year was outfielder Cam Smith, who had a strong campaign as a rookie through 134 games.

Smith has the makings of a strong hitter at the plate, slashing nine home runs and driving in 51 RBIs. However, he does need to find more consistency in his bat, having held a slash line of .236 AVG/.312 OBP/.358 SLG/.671 OPS.

Where Smith Ranks Among MLB Right Fielders

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) throws the baseball back into the infield. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The semi struggles at the plate were outperformed by his defensive skills in the outfield. Collecting a 1.9 WAR in 2025, Smith held a 0.9 WAR defensively. Yet that wasn't enough for Smith to crack the Top 20 in Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter's top right fielder rankings.

Smith ranked as the 22nd best right fielder for the 2026 season, passing the likes of Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals, Chase DeLauter of the Cleveland Guardians, and Tyler O'Neill of the Baltimore Orioles.

"He had a .765 OPS with 25 extra-base hits during the first half of the season, but struggled to a .154/.247/.242 line in 170 plate appearances after the break. Still only 23 years old, he has middle-of-the-order upside and proved better than expected defensively," Rueter wrote.

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrates his run scored. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The former Chicago Cubs top prospect made his way to Houston in the deal for Kyle Tucker, and just because the first year didn't go according to plan, at least in the latter half, Smith has a ton of potential yet to be tapped.

So far this spring, before the Astros' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Smith is hitting .267 at the plate with one home run, four doubles, three RBIs and an OPS of .871. Those are numbers in which the organization can get behind, especially in 30 at-bats or less.

The outfield might be an issue for the Astros ahead of the season, but there is no reason for panic. Who knows, when things all get said and done, Smith could find himself ranked as a Top 20 right fielder in the game, depending on his second season in Houston.