Former Astros Utility Man Signed by Orioles After Yankees Release
The Houston Astros made the tough decision to let a spring training standout go earlier this year and he has struggled to find his footing since.
MASNsports.com's Roch Kubatko reported that the Baltimore Orioles would signing outfielder journeyman Cooper Hummel on Sunday morning.
As a member of the Astros this spring, Hummel had posted a .316/.435/.447 slash line over 17 games. Given the weakness of Houston's outfield, it was almost a bit shocking to see him not break camp after the solid performance.
He had put up a solid year at Triple-A in Sugar Land in 2024 with a .277/.419/.454 slash line.
Instead, the Astros went with the rookie Cam Smith. That has worked out well for them as Smith has struggled at times, but has started to turn a page at the plate in May.
Hummel was DFA'd shortly after and elected free agenct on April 3. Just a few days later he signed a deal with the New York Yankees.
He looked ok in Triple-A for them, slashing .258/.415/.290. He doesn't hit for power but has solid bat-to-ball skills and gets on base at a good clip.
The 30-year-old was released just a day ago and has found himself a new home with the Orioles.
There is a chance that he finally breaks through with Baltimore because he has one tool that the desperately needs, the ability to hit southpaws.
Hummel is a switch-hitter, but is much better on the right side of the plate. He has slashed .375/.500/.375 against left-handed pitching in the minors this year.
The Orioles have been historically bad against southpaws this year, so they need all the help they can get.