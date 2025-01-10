Former Houston Astros All-Star Heading to Arbitration with New Team
Former Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker has only been with his new team for a month, but his Chicago Cubs tenure is already heading in the wrong direction.
Tucker, who was sent to the Cubs in a blockbuster trade last month, is heading into his final arbitration season before he can explore free agency, where he's expected to be one of the crown jewels of that class.
Surprisingly, Chicago and the All-Star outfielder failed to reach an agreement for his 2025 salary before Thursday's arbitration deadline.
According to multiple reports (including ESPN) on Thursday night, Tucker and the Cubs were $2.5 million apart after their turned in their salary demands. Chicago's front office filed for a $15 million salary, while the 27-year-old slugger filed for a $17.5 million salary.
Now, the two sides will likely go to an arbitration hearing to determine Tucker's salary, though it's still possible they can reach a deal before a hearing.
Before the offseason started, MLB Trade Rumors projected Tucker's one-year arbitration salary at $15.8 million.
This is not a good look for the Cubs, who are giving off the perception that they're trying to skimp on their new superstar. That $2.5 million difference isn't much for a big-market team, especially one that spent over $200 million on player salaries last year.
Chicago is reportedly looking to reduce payroll this winter, and while the Cubs may win the hearing, it might lose in the long-term if Tucker is unwilling to explore a long-term deal. That may not be worth the savings.
The Cubs acquired Tucker for his consistent power, which should play well in Wrigley Field. Per baseball-reference.com, his career 162-game averages are .274 with 32 home runs and 107 RBI.
Tucker is already underpaid in that context. According to FanGraphs' WAR/$ ratio, his production was valued at well over $30 million in each of his last four seasons with the Astros.
Tucker is a relative bargain, even at his desired salary. Chicago could have just accepted his request and sought to squeeze pennies elsewhere. Instead, the organization is potentially harming its relationship with Tucker, who may feel disrespected and be more inclined to leave next offseason.
This could turn into a shortsighted move by the Cubs, who can afford to pay Tucker much more than the $17.5 million he's asking for. He's obviously worth it (just ask Houston fans), so it's puzzling why Chicago's leadership wouldn't meet Tucker closer to his number.