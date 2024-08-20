Former Houston Astros Star Gurriel Potentially Changing Positions with Braves
Former Houston Astros star first baseman, Yuli Gurriel, left for the Miami Marlins in 2023 after the Astros brought Jose Abreu in. He spent just one year in Miami before becoming a free agent again, when he signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves. In light of the recent Austin Riley injury in Atlanta, Gurriel is going to start working at third base.
The 40-year-old last played third in the big leagues in 2021, although it was just two innings at the position. His last extended look at the hot corner came all the way back in 2019, in which he played 42 games at third. He had a .967 fielding percentage at third that season, making three errors in 328.1 innings.
A former Gold Glove winner, most of his time in his career was spent at first. With it having been so long since he played third regularly, and him being five years older, it will be an interesting experiment for Atlanta. Riley could miss the rest of the season, so Gurriel is a good depth option as they fight for a Wild Card spot.
Gurriel had just a .663 OPS with four home runs in the majors with Miami last season, but has been great in 2024 so far. He hasn't played in the majors yet, but he has been steady all season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
In 72 games, the former batting champion has slashed .300/.380/.498 with a .878 OPS, 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. Although it is at Triple-A, the fact that he is putting up these numbers at the plate in his age 40 season is rather impressive.
Gurriel has yet to play third just yet, though. He has played a bulk of his games at first base, with a few appearances at second as well.
The righty had a great career in Houston, playing seven seasons with the Astros, winning two World Series and a Gold Glove. After a legendary career in Cuba, he came over at an older age, but was still a reliable bat in the lineup for several seasons.
His career year, 2019, saw him hit .298 with an OPS of .884, with a career high 31 home runs and 104 RBIs.
Despite being at an older age, Gurriel is still willing to try new things to help his team. If it works out at third for him and the Braves, fans could be seeing a new version of the veteran.