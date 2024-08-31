Former Houston Astros Top Prospect Predicted To Be Promoted During September Call-Ups
The Houston Astros will call up two players on September 1, giving them some added depth as they head into the postseason. With a clear need for help on the mound to keep their banged-up rotation and bullpen healthy, the Astros would be wise to bring a player up who could help them eat innings.
At the very least, Houston needs someone to get outs for them. In the middle of a division race, it's tough to hand innings over to unproven arms, but with the injuries they've dealt with, there aren't many other options.
Four games ahead of the second-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West, a week or two of strong play should help the Astros solidify the division.
However, until that's the case, Joe Espada must make smart decisions regarding his pitching staff.
Houston's below-average minor league system makes for some tough decisions. There isn't one clear-cut answer for them to call up, but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report likes one pitcher to get another chance on September 1.
Reuter predicted September call-ups, predicting that former top Astros prospect Forrest Whitley will get the call.
"Once upon a time, Forrest Whitley was baseball's top pitching prospect, reaching Double-A as a 19-year-old during the 2017 season and checking all the boxes to be the future ace of the staff for the Houston Astros."
Whitley, who was expected to be elite, has dealt with many injuries and setbacks in his young career. Still, only 26 years old, there's plenty of time for him to figure it out.
What better time for him to do so than in the middle of a playoff push and in the postseason?
It's never been about talent for the right-hander, as he's thrown the baseball at an above-average level every step of the way. He was moved to the bullpen full-time in 2024 and has pitched well in his 28 appearances this year.
Whitley owns a 2.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and has struck out 41 hitters in 29 2/3 innings pitched in Triple-A.
If his swing-and-miss stuff can play in the Majors and he stays healthy, he could be a sneaky addition to this pitching staff.