Former Houston Astros World Series Hero Reportedly Pursued by NL Contenders
A former Houston Astros reliever and World Series hero is generating some interest as a free agent from at least two National League ball clubs.
According to a report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com, both the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves are among the teams interested in former Astros hurler Ryne Stanek, who becomes a free agent this offseason after a rough 2024 season.
After spending three years from 2021-2023 with Houston, Stanek signed a one-year deal with the division rival Seattle Mariners, but was traded to the New York Mets in July of what was a forgettable campaign. Stanek was not horrible in his 46 appearances with the Mariners, pitching to a 4.38 ERA in 39 innings pitched, but had a rough finish to the year for the Mets.
In 17 appearances for New York, Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA, though he was striking out batters at one of the highest rates in his career with 23 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched.
The three-year run with Houston before he departed for Seattle was the best of Stanek's eight-year career with his 2022 season putting him among the best relievers in baseball.
During the World Series winning season, Stanek was borderline unhittable with a 1.15 ERA over 54.2 innings pitched in 59 appearances. His ERA+ was a mind boggling 333 as he did a tremendous job of performing in high leverage situations for the Astros.
Perhaps most importantly and what he should be remembered for most fondly was his steady performance in the playoffs, giving up zero hits and zero runs in four appearances including two in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Though his 2024 season was obviously far from what Houston fans had become accustomed to, Stanek certainly still has the potential to help a Major League bullpen and will be able to eat up innings late in games.
Though his best baseball may very well be behind him at the age of 33 and numbers which are moving in the wrong direction, Stanek's ability to perform under pressure along with a nasty arsenal of pitches makes him intriguing enough to likely land a one-year deal once again.
Whether or not the Astros could show any interest in bringing him back remains to be seen, but ultimately feels unlikely.
Regardless, Stanek should be looked at fondly as a player who helped Houston win their second World Series title in five years.