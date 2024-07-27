Former Astros Reliever Reunites with Past Teammate After Getting Dealt to Mets
The Houston Astros are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline, targeting starting pitching as their No. 1 priority.
Two different reports have indicated they have had discussions surrounding Erick Fedde and Jack Flaherty, who is putting together a resurgent year.
While Dana Brown and his front office are figuring out what types of packages to offer so they can land their desired targets, they have also seen their division rival Seattle Mariners upgrade their roster for the back stretch of the season.
Randy Arozarena will give that lineup a potent bat, something they desperately needed. They also went out and acquired reliever Yimi Garcia, as well, bringing in a solid option they can turn to out of the bullpen.
But, the Mariners weren't done there.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, they shipped out former Astros reliever Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets, getting a Top 30 prospect in return.
The right-hander will now be reunited with Phil Maton on the Mets after both departed Houston this offseason in free agency.
Both pitchers were huge parts of Houston's bullpen during their tenures with the franchise, and even though Maton wasn't active for their playoff run when they won the 2022 World Series after breaking his hand following punching a locker, he pitched high-leverage innings for the team throughout the year.
Thankfully for the Astros, they won't have to see Stanek coming out of the bullpen to face them anymore.
The battle between themselves and Seattle is going to heat up coming down the stretch as Houston goes for their fourth consecutive AL West title and the Mariners are trying to win their first since 2001.