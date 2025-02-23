Former MLB Exec Predicts Houston Astros Won’t Pursue Star Slugger in Free Agency
One of the positions that the Houston Astros were determined to upgrade this past winter was first base.
They spent a good amount of money on veteran Jose Abreu ahead of the 2023 season, agreeing to a three-year, $58.5 million deal. It was one that failed spectacularly, as he didn’t come close to living up to the expectations of the contract.
Not even halfway through it the Astros opted to cut bait, releasing the veteran.
It was hard to blame them for the move as Abreu recorded a slash line of .217/.275/.351 in 714 plate appearances with only 20 home runs, 25 doubles and 97 RBI. He had a WAR of -1.7 during his tenure with the team.
The falloff was shocking, as he was on MVP ballots four consecutive years with the Chicago White Sox, five out of the last six, and one the award in in 2020.
To replace him, the Astros dipped into free agency again, signing veteran Christian Walker.
Houston is hoping to avoid the same disaster with another free agent in their mid-30s, but the former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger at least has an elite glove defensively to provide some value; he has won a Gold Glove Award three years in a row.
That is the major reason why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) doesn’t believe the Astros are going to be in the mix for superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in free agency after the 2025 campaign.
The Toronto Blue Jays superstar is going to command a ton of attention if he actually hits the open market. That seems to be the way things are heading after the team failed to reach an extension with him before his self-imposed deadline of spring training getting underway.
While Walker agreed to a three-year deal with the team, presumably locking him into the starting first base role, his presence shouldn’t be enough to keep the team from pursuing a player of Guerrero’s caliber.
As Alex Bregman’s free agency played out, it was clear that Houston is willing to make changes with their alignment to land a player they want.
Walker won’t be why the Astros aren’t in the running for Guerrero; money will be the main reason.
Houston traded their own All-Star, right fielder Kyle Tucker, to the Chicago Cubs because they knew a long-term deal for him was going to be more expensive than they could afford.
It would be shocking to see them turn around a year later and hand out what will be one of the largest contracts in baseball history to a player from outside the organization when they wouldn’t do it for a homegrown star.
Especially when taking into consideration that the team’s ace, Framber Valdez, is hitting free agency as well.
Walker being locked in, and hopefully panning out better than Abreu, provides them an answer at the corner infield spot. But, he isn’t the main reason the team won’t be going to the top of the market for Guerrero.