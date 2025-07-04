Former MLB Exec Reveals Which Astros Top Prospect Is Likeliest Trade Candidate
The Houston Astros have once again cemented their status as one of the best teams in baseball with their performance on the field.
Despite losing a ton of talent this offseason, headlined by the departures of third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency and right fielder Kyle Tucker via trade to the Chicago Cubs, they find themselves in familiar territory after a slow start to the campaign.
The Astros are atop the American League West heading into play on July 4.
With a 52-35 record, they are seven games ahead of the Seattle Mariners with their odds of making the playoffs moving closer and closer to 100 percent with each passing day.
Houston is one of the teams that will be seeking upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline, having a few areas of need on the roster.
They desperately need a left-handed bat to help balance out the lineup.
Without designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, manager Joe Espada more often than not has a starting lineup made up entirely of right-handed hitters.
The Astros could also use some starting pitching depth with injuries really challenging the team.
They have arguably the best one-two punch in the MLB with Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, but behind them things are messy with Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco both suffering season-ending injuries.
Spencher Arrighetti is still sidelined after a freak injury earlier this year, Lance McCullers Jr. moved back to the injured list and the team is still patiently awaiting the return of Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and J.P France.
Addressing all of those things ahead of the trade deadline is easier said than done, especially since Houston is lacking the kind of prospect depth in their organization to pull off huge trades.
But there is one youngster in their minor league system who is garnering a lot of attention: Brice Matthews.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, he has been mentioned by executives around the league as a prospect who is likely to be on the move in the coming weeks.
“There’s only one way I could see the Astros trading Matthews, 23, this month — if they could get an impact left-handed-hitting second baseman in return — and I’m not sure whom they’d target. However, his name kept coming up so there could be a potential match somewhere out there,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
It has been a bit surprising Houston hasn’t called him up to help their own infield woes, but he has some things he is still working on in the minors.
Despite some holes in his game, he is still producing at a solid clip with a .279/.397/.477 slash line to go along with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 23 stolen bases and 39 RBI.
With the ability to play shortstop, second base, third base and center field, his athleticism and versatility are two things that will help get him to the Major Leagues and stick long-term.
