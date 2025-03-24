Former MLB Executive Approves of Astros Under-the-Radar Move This Offseason
This past offseason was a difficult one for the Houston Astros as it marked the end of an era for the franchise.
Two homegrown stars, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, are no longer part of the team. The star third baseman agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in free agency while the three-time All-Star outfielder was traded to the Chicago Cubs.
Luckily for the Astros, they received a plug-and-play replacement for Bregman at third baes, as Isaac Parededs will be taking over at the hot corner.
His production with the Cubs was nonexistent after they acquired him ahead of the trade deadline last year from the Tampa Bay Rays. But there is optimism he will get back on track by playing half of his games at Daikin Park, which is built for his swing.
However, the trade piece coming back to Houston that people are most excited about is star prospect Cam Smith.
Losing as much talent as the Astros did in a single offseason is tough; any franchise would struggle to replace all of it.
While a step back may be taken in 2025, Smith’s immense potential is providing quite a rosy outlook for the franchise.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) had a harsh grade for the team’s overall offseason but really liked that they were able to acquire the former Florida State Seminoles star as part of the deal.
“To get six (major-league) years of Smith in the deal for Tucker, whom they controlled for only this year, was a coup. They can always try to re-sign Tucker in free agency next winter,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Speaking of coups, if Houston was able to bring the star right fielder back via free agency after the 2025 season, it would be a wild turn of events.
Having Smith and Tucker anchoring the lineup for years to come, along with Yordan Alvarez, would create one of the most intimidating trios for opposing pitchers to have to deal with.
While that is likely a pipedream for fans of the team, the Smith hype train is already leaving the station and building momentum.
He has been tearing the cover off the ball in Grapefruit League games with a .342/.419/.711 slash line, hitting four home runs and one triple with 11 RBI in 43 plate appearances.
The likely recipient of an Opening Day roster spot, Smith is poised to make an impact faster than even the most optimistic of expectations and predictions.
It would be incredibly impressive if he took Tucker’s spot in right field to start the season. There would be some legitimate concerns about them having the worst outfield defense in baseball with Jose Altuve in left and Smith in right, but the offensive potential would be immense.