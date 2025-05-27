Former MLB Scout Says Astros Need To Trade This Red-Hot Player Right Now
The Houston Astros are starting to seperate a bit from the .500 mark.
Winners of two in a row and six out of their last 10, they now sit with a 28-25 record entering play on Tuesday, a mark that has them holding the third Wild Card spot and just 1.5 out of first place in the AL West.
Coming into the year, the Astros still had their sights set on contending despite going through the most drastic roster turnover they've had during their dynastic run this past offseason.
Not having Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and others was always going to make things difficult, and with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez performing below their usual levels, it wasn't a surprise to see Houston take a step back.
However, things are starting to pick up for this group, and it's been turnarounds from players like Jeremy Pena and Isaac Paredes who have carried things on offense to help supplement a strong pitching staff.
But, with Ronel Blanco going on the injured list alongside Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski, the starting rotation is thin.
That has prompted former Major League scout Jeremy Booth to say the Astros need to trade one of their red-hot hitters to get back another arm.
"I'd trade Jake Meyers tomorrow," he said during an appearance on KHOU 11. "I'd move him while he's hot anywhere I possibly could and I'm running guys out there like [Mauricio] Dubon or anything else to fill it in because I'm not sure Meyers is gonna be able to maintain anything he's done in May. He always has a month like this and then he finds himself off the playoff roster."
This could be the exact time to get something for Jake Meyers since he is putting together a great offensive performance while still providing elite defense.
Meyers has had performances in May like this in the past, and he hasn't been able to maintain it. That might make it hard for Houston to move him for an impactful starting pitcher since teams likely remember that, too. But with two more years of club control remaining, an outfield-needy club could take a chance on this red-hot stretch being real.
It was pointed out to Booth that Meyers was only left off the playoff roster once, but he also said that still should play into the decision to trade him.
What the Astros could get back in return would be interesting to see just based on what type of player the outfielder has been to this point of his career.
Booth is confident Houston would get something that will help them win, though.
"... I'm moving Jake Meyers because he's probably somebody that I can get something back for, and I have a replacement, right. I've got guys in the system that can be that fifth guy if I let Dubon play," he added.
How the Astros attack the trade deadline will be interesting to see.