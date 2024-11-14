Future Hall of Famer Viewed As Houston Astros Alex Bregman Replacement
Whenever a player hits free agency, there's a possibility of them leaving, and that's the exact case with the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman this winter despite the slugger wanting to return to the organization.
The feelings are mutual.
The expectation around Major League Baseball is for the Astros to get a deal done, even if it takes longer than expected.
It's uncertain how long it could take, so from Houston's perspective, they have to be smart.
Allowing him to talk with other teams, which he's able to do as a free agent, makes the possibility of him leaving very real.
Given that's a realistic possibility, the Astros need to have a backup plan. Chandler Rome of The Athletic looked at a few potential replacements if it comes to that, naming Nolan Arenado as a candidate.
"Arenado remains one of this generation’s greatest defensive third basemen, even if decline has crept into his offensive game... Arenado has three years remaining on the nine-year, $275 million deal he signed in 2019. Whether the Astros have enough financial flexibility to absorb any of it is a legitimate question. So is the logic of shelling out that sort of money for Arenado and not one of the faces of Houston’s golden era. Houston just carried the highest payroll in franchise history and will pay luxury tax penalties for the first time in Crane’s ownership tenure. It’s unclear whether Crane would authorize crossing the luxury tax again in 2025, but outside approximations have the Astros about $10 million away from the first threshold."
Arenado has put together one of the better careers in Major League Baseball history as a third baseman. His bat has slowed down a bit over the past few campaigns, but there's no denying he's a future Hall of Famer.
As Rome mentioned, his contract brings some worries, however, if the St. Louis Cardinals are willing to pay any of it, Houston would be wise to at least consider him.
Another important point to mention is how poorly the Astros' farm system is.
The Cardinals shouldn't expect to get back a huge haul for the aging star, but they also might want more than what Houston could offer.
He's an interesting player to think about, but if the Astros are comfortable paying most of his salary for the next couple of years, bringing Bregman back would be the better decision.