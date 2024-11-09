Houston Astros Connected to 'Boom-or-Bust' Alex Bregman Replacement
The likelihood that the Houston Astros will need to find a replacement for Alex Bregman is only increasing as free agency progresses. Luckily for them, there are some intriguing options availablenf to them both in free agency and on the trade market.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports offered up a risk-versus-reward option for the Astros in his recent Top 50 free agent rankings. Houston was listed as a potential destination for former Chicago White Sox slugger Yoan Moncada.
"Moncada is a difficult player to pin down. He's still months away from celebrating his 30th birthday, but he feels simultaneously younger and older than that. Younger because he's appeared in just under 70 games per season over the last three years; older because he already appears to be in decline," said Anderson. "Some teams will understandably line up to see what his game looks like in an environment more conducive to good play than what the White Sox have offered in recent years."
One positive of going after Moncada is that he will likely be able to signed for a solid value given what his ceiling is. That is also because he could very well end up as a below-average player for much of his contract.
He has had plenty of ups-and-downs so far this season to go along with having played in just over 100 games over the last two seasons.
The 29-year-old has battled a few injuries throughout his career that has kept him from building any real rhythm. Things have been especially bad since his breakout campaign in 2019.
At least when Moncada been healthy over the the last two seasons he has been a positive at the plate. He has posted a .262/.311/.422 slashing line since the start of 2023.
The Cuba native showed promise of being a 20 home run a season guy, but has decreased in power significantly since dealing with his injuries.
Replacing Bregman's production will be a tall task for anyone. He has been an instrumental part of the Astros offense since 2016.
Though the veteran started the season off at a snail's pace, he ended up being one of the turning points to get the team back into the playoffs.
Over the past nine years in Houston, Bregman has provided a .272/.366/.483 slashing line.
In all likelihood, Moncada would be asked to just produce a portion of that in a small 'prove-it' deal in free agency with hopes of rebuilding his value.