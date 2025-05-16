Inside the Astros

Grading the Astros Major Moves From This Offseason After First Quarter of 2025

This was a franchise shifting offseason for the Houston Astros and it may not have all been positive.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) reacts to Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (not pictured) catch against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning at Daikin Park.
Apr 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) reacts to Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (not pictured) catch against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros made some intriguing moves from this past offseason and they haven't all worked out.

After the first quarter of the year, the Astros sit with a 22-20 record. They're a game back in the AL West and a Wild Card spot. Here are new grades for their offseason moves with the added context.

The Kyle Tucker Trade

The biggest shift of this offseason came with the trade of Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Losing a player of that caliber would always hurt, but they did a good job of getting value back if there was no chance that they were going to bring him back.

The return for Tucker was RF/3B Cam Smith, 3B Isaac Paredes and RHP Hayden Wesneski.

Since the trade, Tucker has posted a .263/.371/.526 slash line with 10 home runs and 33 RBI for the Cubs.

Smith was the focal point of the trade for Houston. He had a stellar spring that earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

His regular season has been more tame with a .214/.313/.347 slash line and three home runs. Still, his ceiling seems sky high and it is important to remember that he is just 22.

Paredes has translated well to Daikin Park with a .267/.385/.440 slash line with six home runs and 19 RBI.

Wesneski started the year out fine, but a bad last start combined with getting hurt has put a damper on things. In the long run, there is a lot of hope for him.

Grade: B

Signing 1B Christian Walker

First base had plagued the Astros for years, so signing a guy who hit at least 33 home runs twice in the last three seasons was exciting. His three-straight NL Gold Glove wins was a plus.

Like much of Houston's offense, Walker hasn't been off to a great start. He's slashed .208/.281/.344 with four home runs.

He hasn't fixed the first base woes and is now of a three-year, $60 million deal that will be hard to get out of if things don't turn around.

Grade: C-

Trading RHP Ryan Pressly

The Astros tried hard to get Pressly to accept a trade and he eventually waived his no-trade clause to join Tucker with Chicago.

The 36-year-old has pitched well this year outside of a horrid outing earlier this month where he gave up eight runs without recording an out.

Houston's bullpen has been elite without him, plus they got an intriguing young reliever in Juan Bello out of the deal.

Grade: A

Overall

Along with the trade of Tucker, another longtime Astro left in Alex Bregman. Houston was unable/unwilling to pay him as much as the Boston Red Sox were and it has hurt.

Amidst their offensive struggles, they have now had to watch Bregman slash .314/.392/.589 with 11 home runs for the Red Sox.

All in all, it hasn't been as disastrous of an offseason as it could have been. It also hasn't been great.

Grade: C+

Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

