Grading the Astros Major Moves From This Offseason After First Quarter of 2025
The Houston Astros made some intriguing moves from this past offseason and they haven't all worked out.
After the first quarter of the year, the Astros sit with a 22-20 record. They're a game back in the AL West and a Wild Card spot. Here are new grades for their offseason moves with the added context.
The Kyle Tucker Trade
The biggest shift of this offseason came with the trade of Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Losing a player of that caliber would always hurt, but they did a good job of getting value back if there was no chance that they were going to bring him back.
The return for Tucker was RF/3B Cam Smith, 3B Isaac Paredes and RHP Hayden Wesneski.
Since the trade, Tucker has posted a .263/.371/.526 slash line with 10 home runs and 33 RBI for the Cubs.
Smith was the focal point of the trade for Houston. He had a stellar spring that earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster.
His regular season has been more tame with a .214/.313/.347 slash line and three home runs. Still, his ceiling seems sky high and it is important to remember that he is just 22.
Paredes has translated well to Daikin Park with a .267/.385/.440 slash line with six home runs and 19 RBI.
Wesneski started the year out fine, but a bad last start combined with getting hurt has put a damper on things. In the long run, there is a lot of hope for him.
Grade: B
Signing 1B Christian Walker
First base had plagued the Astros for years, so signing a guy who hit at least 33 home runs twice in the last three seasons was exciting. His three-straight NL Gold Glove wins was a plus.
Like much of Houston's offense, Walker hasn't been off to a great start. He's slashed .208/.281/.344 with four home runs.
He hasn't fixed the first base woes and is now of a three-year, $60 million deal that will be hard to get out of if things don't turn around.
Grade: C-
Trading RHP Ryan Pressly
The Astros tried hard to get Pressly to accept a trade and he eventually waived his no-trade clause to join Tucker with Chicago.
The 36-year-old has pitched well this year outside of a horrid outing earlier this month where he gave up eight runs without recording an out.
Houston's bullpen has been elite without him, plus they got an intriguing young reliever in Juan Bello out of the deal.
Grade: A
Overall
Along with the trade of Tucker, another longtime Astro left in Alex Bregman. Houston was unable/unwilling to pay him as much as the Boston Red Sox were and it has hurt.
Amidst their offensive struggles, they have now had to watch Bregman slash .314/.392/.589 with 11 home runs for the Red Sox.
All in all, it hasn't been as disastrous of an offseason as it could have been. It also hasn't been great.
Grade: C+