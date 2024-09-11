Hall of Famer Weighs In on if Houston Astros Can Win Without Justin Verlander
It's been an ugly last few starts for Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros need him to get going if they want to be the team they're looking to be, as he still has ace potential.
While he's dealt with these struggles and a few injuries throughout the campaign, when he's at his best, there aren't many arms in Major League Baseball better than the future Hall of Famer.
One thing about Verlander, too, is he understands that he's not pitching well. He's the last guy to make an excuse for himself. When he's not pitching as well as he's expected to, he takes ownership of that.
He understands the past few weeks have been ugly, as he's given up 13 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched in September. Verlander also allowed six earned runs in just 10.0 innings pitched in August.
It's gotten to the point where the Astros might have to consider keeping him off the postseason roster. If the right-hander can't give them what they're looking for, it'd be a tough decision but the right one.
Verlander also understands that if Houston decides to go in that direction.
Their rotation has dealt with many injuries throughout the year, making things even more difficult for the Astros. If they had their set five ready to go, this wouldn't be as tough of a decision.
However, some believe they don't need him, including Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Smoltz said Houston still has enough to win without him.
"I think it is. It would be much better if he clicked back into the Justin Verlander form. That would give them the deepest rotation. But Hunter Brown has been outstanding of late. Of course, they've got Yusei Kikuchi," Smoltz said, according to Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports. "They've got the depth, and they've got one of the best left-handers in the game in Framber Valdez. So, I think the Astros are still one of the teams to beat. Justin Verlander would be a bonus. I think his injuries have taken a toll on his year this year, but I'm not counting them out to figure it out. I would bank on him figuring it out."
His take isn't out of the ordinary, but it's an interesting one, to say the least. The rotation has been decent for much of the campaign, especially when factoring in those injuries they've had to deal with, but there isn't necessarily an ace on the staff. That could be an issue come October.
Someone will have to step up in his absence, but for a team as talented as the Astros, don't be surprised if that happens.