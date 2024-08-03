Heavily Criticized Trade Addition Has Historic Houston Astros Debut
All week, Houston Astros fans have been worrying about the puzzling Yusei Kikuchi trade and why their team gave up so much to get him from the Toronto Blue Jays. Now they see why.
Kikuchi was outstanding in his Astros debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, making history in several different ways. For starters, he became the first Japanese pitcher in franchise history when he took the mound at Minute Maid Park.
His debut got off to a rocky start, as he surrendered a double and a two-run homer before even recording an out. He quickly settled in, however, striking out the next two batters and escaping the inning without further damage.
After a scoreless top of the second, Kikuchi really started to hit his stride in the third. He retired the Rays in order, striking out the last two batters swinging. He then struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings, all swinging.
Kikuchi's eight consecutive punchouts tied a franchise record. He also became the first pitcher in MLB history with eight or more straight strikeouts in his team debut.
The 33-year-old lefty added one more K before departing to a standing ovation in the sixth, finishing the night with 11 whiffs (his second-most of the season), two runs, three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Not bad for a pitcher many people were calling washed up just a few hours earlier.
While Houston gave up far too much for Kikuchi, it won't sting as much if he keeps pitching like this. The Astros won 3-2, remaining tied with the Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West. Depending on how Kikuchi performs down the stretch, he could be the difference.
Kikuchi will try to replicate Friday's masterpiece when he faces the Texas Rangers next Wednesday on the road.