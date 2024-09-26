Houston Astros 2017 World Series Champion Announces Retirement
The Houston Astros will be competing for their franchise's third World Series title this October after winning the AL West for the fourth year in a row.
For a while, it didn't look like that would be the case when injuries to impact players got this team off to a slow start that had them sitting last place in their division at one point. But their championship pedigree eventually shone through ,and the Astros put together a great back half of the season that allowed them to take control of the title race.
A third World Series trophy would be incredible for this franchise considering their first didn't come until 2017, 55 years after their first season of Major League Baseball when they were called the "Colt .45s."
Because of that, those players who were part of that championship-winning roster will forever be remembered by the city of Houston, especially the ones who were part of the prolonged rebuilding process when they were the worst team in the league.
Marwin Gonzalez was one of those players.
On Thursday, the former Astro announced he is retiring from baseball.
"After two amazing years in Japan, it's time for me to say goodbye. I'm incredibly grateful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for welcoming me with open arms. Despite the language barrier, we formed a bond with ease, making every moment on the field special. Playing here has been a life-changing experience, especially getting to share it with my family. Japan will always hold a special place in our hearts. I'm filled with gratitude for the opportunity, the memories, and the friendships made along the way. Thank you for welcoming me into your world and for the endless support. You have all my respect. Arigatou gozaimasu," he said in his statement translated by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.
Gonzalez spent the past two years with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan after leaving the MLB in 2022 following his stint with the New York Yankees.
Acquired by Houston in 2012 from the Boston Red Sox, the switch-hitter became a staple in their lineup and was one of the best on the team before their top prospects eventually reached the bigs.
Gonzalez put together the best season of his career in 2017, slashing .303/.377/.530 with 23 homers, 90 RBI and an OPS+ of 146 that earned him a 19th-place finish in MVP voting.
He played seven years with the Astros from 2012-18 before signing with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2019 season.
Gonzalez returned to Houston in 2021 when he signed a minor league contract with the franchise, eventually appearing in 14 Major League games.
He finishes his 11-year MLB career with 888 hits, 107 home runs, 415 RBI and a bWAR of 14.3.