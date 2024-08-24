Houston Astros Activate Past World Series Champ Amid Multiple Roster Moves
Coming into their contest on Saturday, the Houston Astros will have to flush what happened on Friday night when they held what felt like a commanding lead before their bullpen gave it up late in the eighth inning.
Things like that happen throughout the long season, but it never feels good to give away games against other top American League contenders that could have seeding ramifications when it comes time for the playoffs.
Ahead of the third game in this important series against the Baltimore Orioles, some roster changes have been announced by the Astros that includes officially activating their past World Series champion, Hector Neris, who they were able to reunite with early this week.
The star right-hander will hope to regain his form in Houston after he struggled with his command during his stint with the Chicago Cubs.
He was coming off a career year in 2023, so if he can channel that type of performance, then he will become a major weapon for this team down the stretch.
In other moves, Seth Martinez was optioned as a corresponding action related to Neris's activation.
This could be seen as an interesting decision considering he's putting together one of the best performances of his career with a 3.04 ERA through 42 appearances so far. However, his last seven outings have seen him begin to struggle with five earned runs allowed on 11 hits in 7.1 innings pitched.
Bringing in a proven arm like Neris will allow Martinez to work on some things in the minors with the opportunity to rejoin Houston for the final part of the year.
Jacob Amaya appeared in one game before getting designated for assignment, and with Kaleb Ort getting reinstated from the paternity list, the Astros also optioned Shawn Dubin to their Triple-A affiliate.