Houston Astros All-Star Loses No-Hitter In Brutal Fashion
On April 1, 2024, the Houston Astros had a no-hitter thanks to Ronel Blanco. Four months later, they nearly had another.
Framber Valdez came as close as a pitcher possibly can to throwing a no-hitter on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, only to have his shot at history literally obliterated at the last possible second.
The two-time All-Star was in complete control from the start, retiring the first 15 batters he faced. Jonah Heim ruined the perfect game by reaching on an Alex Bregman throwing error to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but he was promptly erased on a double play.
Valdez issued his first walk of the game in the seventh, but did not allow a hit in either the seventh or eighth. That set the stage for a dramatic bottom of the ninth at Globe Life Field with a chance at history on the line.
The 30-year-old lefty didn't start the inning well, walking Robbie Grossman on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the frame. After getting Ezequiel Duran to ground into a double play, however, Valdez needed just one more out to complete the no-no.
He never got it. Valdez was one strike away with a full count on Josh Smith, but walked him. That brought up Corey Seager, who immediately launched the first pitch more than 400 feet into the bleachers to end Valdez's quest for history.
That was all from the veteran southpaw, his day done after 107 pitches. He walked off the field in disbelief as Joe Espada took the ball from him and handed it to Josh Hader, who got the final out to nail down the 4-2 victory.
On the bright side for Valdez, at least he's already thrown a no-hitter, which he achieved on Aug. 1 last year against the Cleveland Guardians. Still, to come that close to history, only to fall just short, has to sting.
Valdez improves to 11-5 with a 3.46 ERA with the win, but that's little consolation after coming within one strike of a no-no. That last pitch to Seager will probably haunt him for quite some time.